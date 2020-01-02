Tesla is again under investigation by the S.E.C. 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:00s - Published Tesla is again under investigation by the S.E.C. With its stock price soaring this year, Tesla faces a new speed bump. The Securities and Exchange Commission is looking into “Tesla’s regular financing arrangements.” According to Tesla.

Recent related news from verified sources Elon Musk went from sleeping in the factory to being on the cusp of launching a crew into space Just over a year ago, the Securities and Exchange Commission had launched an investigation into Elon...

