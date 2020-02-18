Bodycam Footage from Penn Square Mall Shooting part 2



Recent related videos from verified sources Bodycam Footage from Penn Square Mall Shooting part 1 Bodycam Footage from Penn Square Mall Shooting part 1 Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 Duration: 01:02Published now Thai gunman shoots ex-wife to death at shopping mall One woman was shot dead and another was injured after a gunman opened fire at a shopping mall in Bangkok on Tuesday (February 18). The mother-of-one (named locally as Khuntai Chatthai, 28) was.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:26Published 1 day ago