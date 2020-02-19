Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 02:15s - Published < > Embed
Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government&apos;s handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by &quot;bureaucrats&quot; who stoked the crisis by failing to follow basic protocols.

Joe Davies reports.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate' [Video]Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government's handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by "bureaucrats" who stoked the crisis by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.