Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:04s - Published < > Embed
N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans

Judges said the law&apos;s photo identification requirement disallowed ID options held mostly by African American voters.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TruthWillOutAUS

Geoff RT @pushforward40: Did you know a North Carolina appeals court blocked the voter ID law from going into effect saying it was discriminatory… 4 days ago

LetVotersVote

StopVoteSuppression N.C. Voter ID Law Blocked For Discriminating Against African Americans https://t.co/pJDwnkaUef via @newsy 6 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Police In Howard County Recognize 5 African American Law Enforcement Officers In Honor Of Black History Month [Video]Police In Howard County Recognize 5 African American Law Enforcement Officers In Honor Of Black History Month

In honor of Black History Month, Howard County is making sure African Americans in law enforcement are being noticed for their hard work.

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 01:34Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.