Pete Buttigieg Slams Pres. Trump Over Family Vlaues

In a CNN Town Hall Pete Buttigieg defended his marriage and condemned Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh.

Limbaugh recently said "America's still not ready to elect a gay guy kissing his husband on the debate stage." Buttigieg criticized the controversial radio host, who is in his fourth marriage.

He also slammed the President, who has been married three times, for effusing "family values.
