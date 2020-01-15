Global  

Filmer: London police vehicle struck person during emergency response

Filmer: London police vehicle struck person during emergency response

Filmer: London police vehicle struck person during emergency response

"Police have hit a person responding to an emergency call in Tottenham," according to a trusted Newsflare stringer who witnessed the incident in the London neighborhood on Wednesday evening (February 1
Filmer: London police vehicle struck person during emergency response

"Police have hit a person responding to an emergency call in Tottenham," according to a trusted Newsflare stringer who witnessed the incident in the London neighborhood on Wednesday evening (February 19).

The video shows a cracked windscreen on a police vehicle.




