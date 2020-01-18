How the Wine and Cheese Industries Are Suffering Under Trump’s Retaliatory Tariffs on EU 44 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:22s - Published How the Wine and Cheese Industries Are Suffering Under Trump’s Retaliatory Tariffs on EU Wine and cheese pair well, but those industries are currently suffering due to an unrelated dispute between the U.S. and the European Union over airplane manufacturers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Americans don't want to impose tariffs on France The U.S. threatened to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion worth of French products. According to Business Insider, the threat happened after Frances passed a tax on digital services. The.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32Published on January 18, 2020 Americans Don't Want To Impose Tariffs On France The U.S. threatened to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion worth of French products. According to Business Insider, the threat happened after Frances passed a tax on digital services. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:32Published on January 18, 2020