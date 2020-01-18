Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > How the Wine and Cheese Industries Are Suffering Under Trump’s Retaliatory Tariffs on EU

How the Wine and Cheese Industries Are Suffering Under Trump’s Retaliatory Tariffs on EU

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:22s - Published < > Embed
How the Wine and Cheese Industries Are Suffering Under Trump’s Retaliatory Tariffs on EU

How the Wine and Cheese Industries Are Suffering Under Trump’s Retaliatory Tariffs on EU

Wine and cheese pair well, but those industries are currently suffering due to an unrelated dispute between the U.S. and the European Union over airplane manufacturers.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher explains.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Americans don't want to impose tariffs on France [Video]Americans don't want to impose tariffs on France

The U.S. threatened to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion worth of French products. According to Business Insider, the threat happened after Frances passed a tax on digital services. The..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Americans Don't Want To Impose Tariffs On France [Video]Americans Don't Want To Impose Tariffs On France

The U.S. threatened to levy tariffs of up to 100 percent on $2.4 billion worth of French products. According to Business Insider, the threat happened after Frances passed a tax on digital services. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.