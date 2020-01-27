Global  

Princess Diana's Friend Says She'd Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down

Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down

Princess Diana’s Friend Says She’d Have Supported Prince Harry for Stepping Down

Princess Diana’s designer friend Paul Costelloe says he believes she would have supported her son’s decision.

Buzz60’s Keri Lumm has more.
