Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County

Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County

Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published < > Embed
Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County

Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were made aware of a social media threat posted Wednesday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County

Sheriff investigators arrested a juvenile for making a school threat.

Sheriff jim johnson said the post was made on social media today.

He said the threat did not specifically mention any school or person but they take any threat serious when it comes to the safety of the schools.

Two family




You Might Like


Tweets about this

WTVAAMANDA

Amanda WTVA RT @wtva9news: Deputies arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a reported threat to schools in the Lee County area. https://t.co/YOxItb78H… 7 hours ago

wtva9news

WTVA 9 News Deputies arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a reported threat to schools in the Lee County area.… https://t.co/8bjRE43GfQ 7 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Student arrested for threatening students in Lee County [Video]Student arrested for threatening students in Lee County

A thirteen-year-old suspected of threatening Alva School students on social media was taken into custody Saturday.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:25Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.