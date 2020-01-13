Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: WTVA ABC Tupelo, MS - Published Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Department, authorities were made aware of a social media threat posted Wednesday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Teenager arrested following school threat in Lee County Sheriff investigators arrested a juvenile for making a school threat. Sheriff jim johnson said the post was made on social media today. He said the threat did not specifically mention any school or person but they take any threat serious when it comes to the safety of the schools. Two family





You Might Like

Tweets about this Amanda WTVA RT @wtva9news: Deputies arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a reported threat to schools in the Lee County area. https://t.co/YOxItb78H… 7 hours ago WTVA 9 News Deputies arrested a 14-year-old in connection to a reported threat to schools in the Lee County area.… https://t.co/8bjRE43GfQ 7 hours ago

Recent related videos from verified sources Student arrested for threatening students in Lee County A thirteen-year-old suspected of threatening Alva School students on social media was taken into custody Saturday. Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 00:25Published on January 13, 2020