Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Amazon Care Goes Live for Its Seattle-Based Employees

Amazon Care Goes Live for Its Seattle-Based Employees

Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 00:14s - Published < > Embed
Amazon Care Goes Live for Its Seattle-Based Employees

Amazon Care Goes Live for Its Seattle-Based Employees

Amazon Care, the company's virtual medical clinic, is now available to Seattle-based workers and their dependents.

The app lets employees virtually consult doctors and schedule follow-up visits at home or in the office.

It can also deliver prescriptions to the patient's home.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JonKMD

Jonathan Kanevsky MD, FRCSC RT @daniel_kraft: Amazon care goes live for its Seattle-based employees. Patients will have access to text, video and in-person care throug… 32 minutes ago

UsmanSattarMD

Usman Sattar "@amazon care" goes live for its Seattle employees #Patients will have access to text, video and in-person care th… https://t.co/ccPJXeqr3T 55 minutes ago

daniel_kraft

Daniel Kraft, MD Amazon care goes live for its Seattle-based employees. Patients will have access to text, video and in-person care… https://t.co/LURtn1tIT2 1 hour ago

chadoking

Chad King RT @ayokasystems: #Amazon #free employee service goes live with virtual #health #software #development in #Seattle - providing a mobile app… 2 hours ago

ReferralMD

ReferralMD “Amazon Care goes live in Seattle: 5 things to know” @beckersHR https://t.co/95YepI2KBx 3 hours ago

misssophiebot

Sophie RT @thibaudguymard: Amazon Care goes live for its Seattle-based employees https://t.co/4ZaDwZFpOG #mhealth #hcsm #hcsmeu 3 hours ago

JudsonTelemed

Bruce Judson Telemed Amazon Care goes live for its Seattle-based employees https://t.co/tiJPFAhTxp https://t.co/85Lg8D2QLg 3 hours ago

thibaudguymard

Thibaud Guymard Amazon Care goes live for its Seattle-based employees https://t.co/4ZaDwZFpOG #mhealth #hcsm #hcsmeu 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.