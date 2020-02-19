Global  

Fitz and The Tantrums Wanted To Tell Authentic Experiences Of Mental Health With "All The Feels"

Fitz and The Tantrums Wanted To Tell Authentic Experiences Of Mental Health With 'All The Feels'

Fitz and The Tantrums Wanted To Tell Authentic Experiences Of Mental Health With "All The Feels"

In discussing their fourth album, "All The Feels," Fitz and The Tantrums share why they wanted to tell true stories about vulnerability and mental health in their new music, all while still making you want to dance.

BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview
