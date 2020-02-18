Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low

US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:24s - Published < > Embed
US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low

US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low

US Wine Prices to Hit a 20-Year Low The drop is attributed to the basic concept of supply and demand.

In a 2020 analysis for the 'State of the U.S. Wine Industry,' Silicon Valley Bank Wine Division founder Rob McMilian says the supply chain for wine is "stuffed." Rob McMillan, via report McMilian adds that retail values for wine will be at their best level in two decades.

One big reason is that California has a surplus of grapes resulting from increased vine plantings in 2016.

According to Yahoo, experts say the trend will last up to three years.

This will be good for consumers, but lack of supply could be an issue for producers.

Allied Grape Growers President Jeff Bitter says that future demand could become hampered since the journey for wine to market can take up to five years.

Jeff Bitter, via CNN
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NicLott

Nic Lott The price of wine is expected to drop to lowest levels in 5 years thanks, in part, to a surplus of California grape… https://t.co/dOYyN3omhy 2 hours ago

deltaprojectuk

Deltaproject RT @yourcanarywharf: To mark 150 years as independent family wine merchants @davysoflondon #CanaryWharf have a ‘Celebration Hour’ all year… 2 hours ago

yourcanarywharf

Your Canary Wharf To mark 150 years as independent family wine merchants @davysoflondon #CanaryWharf have a ‘Celebration Hour’ all ye… https://t.co/fwsUU5XNO9 3 hours ago

Wine_Bitcoin

bitcoin RT @businessinsider: Gold spikes to a nearly 7-year high as investors flee to safety amid coronavirus worries https://t.co/7GKpw9v53r 3 hours ago

pubclub

pubclub It's #NationalDrinkWineDay and guess what – the prices of wines in California are going down this year. Apparently… https://t.co/JXYWKBOPyT 19 hours ago

starks4hunnidd

Ar〽️🅾️nd There’s a surplus of grapes in California and because of that wine prices will be super cheap all year. Do what you want with that info 20 hours ago

lindsaylovelyhq

Lindsay Barnes Calling all wine lovers! It’s a good day!! 🍷⠀ I read an article today talking all about how wine prices are going t… https://t.co/AI8yuS5O28 23 hours ago

K102

K102 Wine Prices At A 20 Year Low! Too Many Grapes! https://t.co/6X6tJ2w1Ql 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Are houses in the best school districts too expensive? [Video]Are houses in the best school districts too expensive?

If you want to move into one of Greater Cincinnati's top-performing school districts, expect to pay a lot more for a home. Housing inventory across Greater Cincinnati is at a 20-year low, according to..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:12Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.