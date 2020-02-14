Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance

Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance Eilish recently revealed that she was not a fan of her own 'In Memoriam' performance.

She sang a cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Eilish also spoke about being the youngest artist to ever perform a 'James Bond' theme song.

Billie Eilish, via 'New Music Daily' Eilish's "No Time to Die" is the theme song for the 25th Bond film, set to hit theaters on April 3, 2020.