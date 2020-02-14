Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance

Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance

Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance

Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance Eilish recently revealed that she was not a fan of her own 'In Memoriam' performance.

She sang a cover of The Beatles' "Yesterday" at the 2020 Academy Awards.

Billie Eilish, via 'New Music Daily' Billie Eilish, via 'New Music Daily' Billie Eilish, via 'New Music Daily' Eilish also spoke about being the youngest artist to ever perform a 'James Bond' theme song.

Billie Eilish, via 'New Music Daily' Eilish's "No Time to Die" is the theme song for the 25th Bond film, set to hit theaters on April 3, 2020.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Billie Eilish Says Oscars Performance Was 'Trash' Because She Had a Cold: Watch

You may have enjoyed watching Billie Eilish and brother Finneas cover the Beatles' "Yesterday" at...
Billboard.com - Published

Fans tip Billie Eilish for Oscars success after hearing Bond song No Time To Die

Fans have tipped Billie Eilish for Oscars success after hearing her haunting James Bond track No Time...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •CBC.caReutersJapan TodayBillboard.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

celebritykimdot

Celebs 🌟 RT @celebritykimdot: 🔥 #Celebs #MusicTv Billie Eilish Says She ‘Bombed’ Her 2020 Oscars Performance, Calling It ‘Trash’ https://t.co/rvkWLy… 3 hours ago

zafarwestern

zafarmanzoor #BillieEilish says she 'bombed' her #Oscars In Memoriam performance https://t.co/Ea2hnMVXVE 16 hours ago

ElSenorMayhem

El Zar de la Mayhem RT @maybachmedia: Billie Eilish Says She ‘Bombed’ Her Oscars In Memoriam Performance https://t.co/lx2l6Bs1rt https://t.co/JJbHdPyGkB 18 hours ago

maybachmedia

MaybachMedia.com Ⓜ️ Billie Eilish Says She ‘Bombed’ Her Oscars In Memoriam Performance https://t.co/lx2l6Bs1rt https://t.co/JJbHdPyGkB 18 hours ago

ToxZak

Love Me Down Zak RT @EW: Billie Eilish says she 'bombed' her Oscars In Memoriam performance https://t.co/aYE38QIPUy 1 day ago

1ive1ove1earn

1ive1ove1earn RT @people: Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her Oscars Performance as She Calls It 'Trash' https://t.co/9F3QeF3oHP 1 day ago

BitMarvel

BitMarvel.co Billie Eilish Says She ‘Bombed’ Her 2020 Oscars Performance, Calling It ‘Trash’ https://t.co/zwJilx7P1r 1 day ago

mellonpost

Mellonpost Billie Eilish Says She 'Bombed' Her 2020 Oscars Performance, Calling It 'Trash' - https://t.co/a4MBZj71C0 https://t.co/QdcTDjqDxe 1 day ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards [Video]Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Justin Bieber gets emotional in a new interview and Billie Eilish reacts. Harry Styles is robbed and pays tribute to Caroline Flack. Plus - Billie Eilish holds back tears at the BRIT Awards.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:57Published

Daniel Craig is 'really involved' in picking Bond theme [Video]Daniel Craig is 'really involved' in picking Bond theme

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O'Connell have revealed Daniel Craig is heavily involved in choosing the theme song for his James Bond movies.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.