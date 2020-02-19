Michael Imperioli Talks About Starring In The Film, 'Cabaret Maxime'

"Cabaret Maxime" follows Bennie Gazza (Michael Imperioli), an owner who runs his cabaret like a tight family.

When the neighborhood starts to become gentrified, Bennie struggles to keep his club afloat.

As the residents are being bought up and pushed out, Benny is violently threatened when he refuses to sell.

