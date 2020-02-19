Global  

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - "Avalanche" Clip

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - 'Avalanche' Clip

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - "Avalanche" Clip

Check out the official "Avalanche" clip from The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford!

Release Date: February 21, 2020 The Call of the Wild is a live-action adventure movie based on the Jack London's 1903 novel The Call of the Wild and the remake of Twentieth Century Pictures' 1935 film of the same name.

The film is directed by Chris Sanders, written by Michael Green, and stars Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford.
