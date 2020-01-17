Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Pop Smoke > Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:20s - Published < > Embed
Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o'clock in the morning on Thursday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

“It has also been widely reported that the victim is a music star of some import,” Lurie said.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that two masked gunmen appear to have broken into the house and killed Pop Smoke, a.k.a.

Bashar Barakah Johnson.

The rapper was 20 years old.



Recent related news from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke killed by masked gunmen

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was fatally shot Wednesday morning at a home in...
Reuters India - Published Also reported by •CBC.ca



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Ndweba99

Infinity unbounded RT @nowthisnews: Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up-and-coming rapper from Brooklyn, was reportedly killed during an armed invasion at a home in L… 3 minutes ago

krystaaldevi

krystal. RT @ajplus: Fans and artists are remembering rapper Pop Smoke, after he was reportedly killed. His label says it is "devastated" by the sud… 5 minutes ago

msantiagophotos

Michael M. Santiago RT @okayplayer: BREAKING: Pop Smoke, rising rapper was reportedly shot and killed during home invasion. https://t.co/L51aSfF44e 11 minutes ago

mayrakoko28

Mayra Celina RT @HYPEBEAST: 20-year-old rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been killed during a home invasion robbery. Stay tuned as we receive more inform… 18 minutes ago

gidingayri

yeter artik RT @MTVNEWS: Rising rapper Pop Smoke, 20, was reportedly shot and killed in a home invasion early this morning https://t.co/V0CQybnnoi 22 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp responds after rapper Pop Smoke reportedly killed at home she owns… https://t.co/AmrheeVn3L 33 minutes ago

JamesCordeiro3

James Cordeiro Rapper Pop Smoke Reportedly Shot And Killed In Hollywood Hills https://t.co/R4ZD9pDnWl 35 minutes ago

HenryImbriaco

Henry Imbriaco 'Real Housewives' star Teddi Mellencamp responds after rapper Pop Smoke reportedly killed at home she owns https://t.co/YC3Y3Q7hzX #FoxNews 40 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed at Age 20 in Alleged Home Invasion Up-and-coming rapper Pop Smoke was reportedly shot and killed early Wednesday morning in a home invasion robbery. ‘TMZ’ reports that Smoke..

Credit: Wibbitz Studio     Duration: 01:08Published

Meek Mill Attempts Peacemaking Amid Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef [Video]Meek Mill Attempts Peacemaking Amid Brewing Pop Smoke & Casanova Beef

Meek Mill is trying to play peacemaker before Pop Smoke’s beef with Casanova turns into something bigger. Produced: Pro (Jaysn Prolifiq) https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover:..

Credit: HipHopDX     Duration: 01:19Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.