Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Video Credit: Hollywood Life - Duration: 02:57s - Published < > Embed
Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Billie Eilish Reacts To Justin Bieber Crying & Gets Emotional At Brit Awards

Justin Bieber gets emotional in a new interview and Billie Eilish reacts.

Harry Styles is robbed and pays tribute to Caroline Flack.

Plus - Billie Eilish holds back tears at the BRIT Awards.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Billie Eilish breaks down during BRIT Awards acceptance speech [Video]Billie Eilish breaks down during BRIT Awards acceptance speech

Billie Eilish broke into tears of joy while accepting her International Female Solo Artist prize at the 2020 BRIT Awards.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:48Published

Lewis Capaldi triumphs at 2020 BRIT Awards [Video]Lewis Capaldi triumphs at 2020 BRIT Awards

Lewis Capaldi was a double winner at the BRIT Awards in London on Tuesday night.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.