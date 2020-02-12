Global  

Kaitlin Bennett at Ohio University Review

Kaitlin Bennett at Ohio University Review

Kaitlin Bennett at Ohio University Review

Joel Patrick was at Ohio University with Kaitlin Bennet.

We interview Joel Patrick on the whole reaction from the Ohio University Students.
Recent related news

Far-right gun activist Kaitlin Bennett calls teen ‘obviously gay’ in shocking viral clip

Far-right gun activist Kaitlin Bennett has been embroiled in controversy after appearing to call a...
PinkNews - Published


adorebabygray

𝘑𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘤𝘢🎗#LoveFromSean RT @SaaJose97: does kaitlin bennett deserve all the hate from students at ohio university??? answer: https://t.co/TELkTCYS0l 8 seconds ago

SidneyTucker666

Sidney Tucker What Really Happened at Ohio University When Kaitlin Bennett Showed Up? https://t.co/peLfYpZDL8 via @RollingStone 26 seconds ago

TXNativePatriot

Texas Todd RT @robbysoave: Re: Kaitlin Bennett, I would like Ohio University students to consider that if they are throwing liquids at an outnumbered… 58 seconds ago

Paramount_miss

Cesar Sanz Ghalary RT @CNN: A conservative media personality Kaitlin Bennett didn't announce she was visiting Ohio University. But the students didn't need an… 1 minute ago


Recent related videos

College students protest 'gun girl' off their campus [Video]College students protest 'gun girl' off their campus

A controversial gun rights activist was forced to leave a college campus after hundreds of students protested her visit. Kaitlin Bennett, known as the “Kent State gun girl,” visited Ohio University..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:30Published

'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?' [Video]'Gun Girl' Kaitlin Bennett heckled for poop rumor: 'Where's your diaper?'

Kaitlin Bennett did not receive a warm welcome at Ohio University. Huge crowds in Athens, Ohio, rallied to protest the gun rights activist's presence on campus, including chanting "Where's your..

Credit: nypost     Duration: 00:50Published

