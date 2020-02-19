Colorado Reports Record Marijuana Sales of $1.75 Billion From 2019
Colorado Reports Record Marijuana Sales of $1.75 Billion From 2019 The figure comes from the state's
Department of Revenue data.
Over $300 million in tax revenue was brought in,
which goes towards school construction, law enforcement and
public safety programs. The cannabis industry in Colorado is the
longest-established of its kind in the U.S. The surge is surprising, as the state's pot market
previously appeared to be plateauing.
BDS Analytics' Tom Adams says that this
was due to price drops on marijuana buds.
Colorado's cannabis sales
jumped 13 percent from 2018 to 2019.
That is a big increase from the
2.5 percent bump recorded
from 2017 to 2018.
Tom Adams, via CNN Business Adams attributes last year's sales increase
to consumer behavior changes.
He also cites recent BDS studies, which
show that marijuana is inserting itself
more into people's everyday lives.