Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Sides With 'The View' Over Bernie Bros

Rep.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez endorsed Sen.

Bernie Sanders in 2019.

Sanders has recently come under fire for the violent rhetoric of his supports, often called "Bernie Bros." In a recent appearance on "The View" Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the behavior of Sanders followers.

She agreed with hosts of The View who argued that Sanders should "do more" to reign in his supporters' behavior online.

Meghan McCain described the harassment she and others have faced from "Bernie Bros" as "disgusting and vitriolic." Ocasio-Cortez said Sanders "works very hard" to counteract the online vitriol.

She agreed with Whoopi Goldberg that Sanders has "got to stand up and say it every day if he needs to." Sen.

Elizabeth Warren recently said Sanders "has a lot of questions to answer" about his supporters' behavior online.
