Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > 2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter

2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter

Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:30s - Published < > Embed
2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter

2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter

Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly starting a blaze at a public library in central California that left a firefighter dead and another missing, officials said.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

One firefighter dead and another missing in raging California library fire

A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday night while battling a fire at a Central...
SFGate - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


2 teens arrested in library fire that killed firefighter

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of starting a blaze...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

925mlbfan

Gabe RT @CBSSacramento: 2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter https://t.co/aWeSWDvn4J https://t.co/s9V1Cnt… 21 minutes ago

CBSSacramento

CBS Sacramento CBS13 2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter https://t.co/aWeSWDvn4J https://t.co/s9V1Cnt7sX 23 minutes ago

pueblokc

J 2 Teens Arrested in Central CA Library Blaze That Killed Fire Captain; Firefighter Still Missing | KTLA https://t.co/viJWSD4tjY 25 minutes ago

bigdogbob62

Robert Graham What is wrong with people~? 2 Teens Arrested in Central CA Library Blaze That Killed Fire Captain; Firefighter St… https://t.co/5XLjC7XLnH 27 minutes ago

BaduinQ

Q baduin RT @MissiWhite4: 2 Teens Arrested in Central CA Library Blaze That Killed Fire Captain; Firefighter Still Missing https://t.co/EGxZ89NgYL v… 48 minutes ago

mario_zuvic

Mario Zuvic RT @ABC7: #BREAKING Two 13-year-old boys arrested in Central California library fire that left 1 firefighter dead, another unaccounted for… 52 minutes ago

MissiWhite4

Missi White 2 Teens Arrested in Central CA Library Blaze That Killed Fire Captain; Firefighter Still Missing https://t.co/EGxZ89NgYL via @ktla 1 hour ago

youngblaze2668

young blaze 2 Teens Arrested in Central CA Library Blaze That Killed Fire Captain; Firefighter Still Missing https://t.co/wISLCwIaEH via @ktla 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 19, 2020 [Video]23ABC Morning News at 6 a.m. - Top Stories for February 19, 2020

One firefighter has been killed and another one unaccounted for in Tulare County after a fire at the Porterville Library. Plus, Governor Gavin Newsom will deliver his State of the State Address..

Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield     Duration: 08:42Published

Firefighter Dies In Porterville Library Fire [Video]Firefighter Dies In Porterville Library Fire

A firefighter was killed and another went missing Tuesday while battling a fire at a Central California library, officials said.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:26Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.