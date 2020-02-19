2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter 15 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:30s - Published 2 Teens Arrested In Central California Library Fire That Killed Firefighter Two 13-year-old boys have been arrested for allegedly starting a blaze at a public library in central California that left a firefighter dead and another missing, officials said.

