Roman Catholic Diocese Of Harrisburg Files For Bankruptcy

Roman Catholic Diocese Of Harrisburg Files For Bankruptcy

Roman Catholic Diocese Of Harrisburg Files For Bankruptcy

The Harrisburg Catholic Diocese became the first in Pennsylvania to file for bankruptcy over sex abuse claims.
Diocese of Harrisburg files for bankruptcy amid new sex abuse lawsuits 

Harrisburg, Pa., Feb 19, 2020 / 05:30 pm (CNA).- The Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania...
CNA - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comFOXNews.comSeattlePI.comSeattle Times


Pennsylvania Diocese, Facing More Abuse Claims, Files for Bankruptcy

The Harrisburg Roman Catholic diocese became the latest to seek Chapter 11 protection. It faces...
NYTimes.com - Published


SBergedorf

Sara Bergedorf RT @nytimes: The Harrisburg Roman Catholic diocese became the latest to seek Chapter 11 protection. It faces claims from an estimated 200 v… 18 hours ago

TempleLaw

Temple Law School The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg has filed for #bankruptcy. Professor @Jonathan_Lipson, who has studied dio… https://t.co/MaCp1wHtya 2 days ago

ScaringiLaw

Scaringi Law Abuse Victims Are Creditors in Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg Bank... https://t.co/JXf3uXeT6T via @YouTube 2 days ago

thephillyvoice

PhillyVoice Declaring bankruptcy freezes the current***abuse lawsuits brought against the diocese. https://t.co/wNgD2YjiFH 4 days ago

905wesa

90.5 WESA Harrisburg’s Roman Catholic Diocese says it faces “potentially significant exposure” from claims filed by survivors… https://t.co/u8GNLbcf94 5 days ago

WKOK1070

Newsradio 1070 WKOK Harrisburg Roman Catholic Diocese struggling to pay bills AP PA Headlines 2/23/20 sports and more… https://t.co/X8uSyRLze9 5 days ago

ms311984

John @Pontifex HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy Wedne… https://t.co/1D2m1mX13u 6 days ago

thephillyvoice

PhillyVoice More than 20 other Roman Catholic Dioceses across the country have done so as well. https://t.co/nKIZVEeSxW 6 days ago


Another Catholic Diocese Seeks Bankruptcy After Abuse Deals [Video]Another Catholic Diocese Seeks Bankruptcy After Abuse Deals

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, filed for bankruptcy Wednesday, six months after disclosing it had paid millions of dollars to people sexually abused as children by its clerics...

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:32Published

