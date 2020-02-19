Global  

Harry And Meghan May Have To Stop Using The Word 'Royal' In Branding

Harry And Meghan May Have To Stop Using The Word 'Royal' In Branding

Harry And Meghan May Have To Stop Using The Word 'Royal' In Branding

Their &quot;Sussex Royal&quot; branding is under review after the couple announced they would &quot;step back as &apos;senior&apos; members of the royal family.&quot;
Harry and Meghan's use of the word 'Royal' being reviewed, source says

The use of the word 'Royal' by Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, for their new venture is being...
CTV News - Published Also reported by •Daily Record


Royal no more? Harry and Meghan face possible loss of 'royal' brand

The British royal family is in discussions with Prince Harry and Meghan over the use of the word...
Reuters India - Published


