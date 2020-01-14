U.S. Attorney General Questions If Tech Industry Law Is Still Relevant

Elizabeth Culliford RT @nanditab1: “No longer are tech companies the underdog upstarts. They have become titans,” AG Barr said at a public meeting held by the… 10 minutes ago

Newsy The Justice Department held a workshop on that law to discuss whether it still makes sense in today's tech industry. https://t.co/FCU4buervR 30 minutes ago

Stephanie Sandoval The Justice Department held a workshop on that law to discuss whether it still makes sense in today's tech industry… https://t.co/ngFn366bfq 1 hour ago

Ron Lee (李灃哲) RT @ReutersUS: U.S. Attorney General questions need to shield big tech from liability for user posts https://t.co/Ssjyyj8Xkc https://t.co/I… 1 hour ago

Reuters U.S. News U.S. Attorney General questions need to shield big tech from liability for user posts https://t.co/Ssjyyj8Xkc https://t.co/IcOhj8LQJ6 1 hour ago

Investing.com News Should Facebook, Google be liable for user posts? asks U.S. Attorney General Barr - https://t.co/sTNADQCir8 2 hours ago

United States - National Universal Healthcare Having the MSM or TeCH companies (Twitter, Facebook, Youtube, etc.) posting the information is ok; distorsioning it… https://t.co/thc5ZbJyu2 2 hours ago