Lizzo to Headline First Annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival
Virgin Music and Tech Festival Virgin Fest will be held at Los Angeles'
Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park.
Other performers set for the June 6-7 event include
A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Major Lazer and Jorja Smith.
Besides music, the festival will feature 'Beyond,'
an interactive fair showcasing technologies
such as wearables and gaming.
The fair will also show off products revolving
around wellness and transportation.
Virgin Fest CEO & Founder Jason Felts, via 'THR' Tickets and packages are now
on sale at virginfest.com.