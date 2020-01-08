Lizzo to Headline First Annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival

Lizzo to Headline First Annual Virgin Music and Tech Festival Virgin Fest will be held at Los Angeles' Banc of California Stadium and Exposition Park.

Other performers set for the June 6-7 event include A$AP Rocky, Ellie Goulding, Major Lazer and Jorja Smith.

Besides music, the festival will feature 'Beyond,' an interactive fair showcasing technologies such as wearables and gaming.

The fair will also show off products revolving around wellness and transportation.

Virgin Fest CEO & Founder Jason Felts, via 'THR' Virgin Fest CEO & Founder Jason Felts, via 'THR' Tickets and packages are now on sale at virginfest.com.