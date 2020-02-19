Very few American Pastors tell the truth about abortion 1 hour ago < > Embed Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 17:26s - Published Very few American Pastors tell the truth about abortion Are American churches responsible for the ignorance that is so prevalent among Christians on the issue of abortion? 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tammy RT @LifeZette: Very few American Pastors tell the truth about abortion... @StacyOnTheRight https://t.co/4UToSVZyac 11 minutes ago LifeZette Very few American Pastors tell the truth about abortion... @StacyOnTheRight https://t.co/4UToSVZyac 47 minutes ago