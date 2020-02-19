Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Kaitlin Bennett, Democrats, and Trump Winning!

Kaitlin Bennett, Democrats, and Trump Winning!

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 28:23s - Published < > Embed
Kaitlin Bennett, Democrats, and Trump Winning!

Kaitlin Bennett, Democrats, and Trump Winning!

Today on &quot;The Wayne Dupree Show&quot; Bryan Smyth fills in for Wayne Dupree and has on special guest, Joel Patrick, the host of the JoelPatrick Show on Whioradio to discuss Kaitlin Bennett at Ohio University.

Then we wrap up discussing the placing of the Democrat candidates.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

wilfredosantand

Josue1:9 RT @BrianPSmyth: @WayneDupreeShow Guest @Joelpatrick1776 on riot with @KaitMarieox also Breaking: George Zimmerman #AskBloomberg #MyBloomb… 3 minutes ago

BrianPSmyth

Brian Smyth 🇺🇸 Text TRUMP to 88022 @WayneDupreeShow Guest @Joelpatrick1776 on riot with @KaitMarieox also Breaking: George Zimmerman #AskBloomberg… https://t.co/0xTXlTQMDP 1 hour ago

madisonjo23

Madison Brixey RT @Tanner_Wertz: (Clarification) I’m not a Trump supporter. To me, Daelyn’s view on Kaitlin Bennett is the best way to describe her withou… 10 hours ago

Tanner_Wertz

Tanner Wertz (Clarification) I’m not a Trump supporter. To me, Daelyn’s view on Kaitlin Bennett is the best way to describe her… https://t.co/VPSUfHJnv8 23 hours ago

xlotisx

l o ☨ i s Kaitlin Bennett: *antagonizes and bullies people and threatens gun violence on college campuses* the people: *chant… https://t.co/LSet9QEYfT 1 day ago

Odietamo2pt0

Unperson @CalebJHull 1) Awful and predictable 2) Democrats will do worse within months if they get power. 3) Based on your… https://t.co/40OHEX2WBo 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.