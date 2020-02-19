Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jenna Dewan Engaged To Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan Engaged To Steve Kazee

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
Jenna Dewan Engaged To Steve KazeeJenna Dewan Engaged To Steve Kazee
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jenna Dewan Is Engaged to Steve Kazee

They're on their way to being one big, happy family! Congratulations are in order for Jenna Dewan and...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicExtraBelfast TelegraphJust JaredUSATODAY.comBollywood LifeDaily Caller


'Step Up' star Jenna Dewan, Tony winner Steve Kazee announce engagement

Wedding bells are ringing! Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee both took to Instagram on Tuesday to announce...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •AceShowbizContactMusicExtra



You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyDewan

☆ Jenna Dewan Daily RT @ELLEmagazine: Jenna Dewan Announces She's Engaged to Steve Kazee With a Giant Diamond Ring Shot https://t.co/UEZZygKV1n 1 minute ago

wise_diva

Wise_Diva RT @etalkCTV: Congrats are in order for #JennaDewan and #SteveKazee! 💍💍💍 https://t.co/4ujwp8qwfx 3 minutes ago

kultur_d

The kultur'D Show Congrats to Jenna and Steve 💍💖 https://t.co/dp5aSEwAoo 34 minutes ago

ELLEmagazine

ELLE Magazine (US) Jenna Dewan Announces She's Engaged to Steve Kazee With a Giant Diamond Ring Shot https://t.co/UEZZygKV1n 59 minutes ago

wnt2know

phil "Personally, I just love a great love story"😍😍 Congrats u 2 @jennadewan Jenna Dewan is engaged to Steve Kazee wit… https://t.co/JDQVPkxkVA 59 minutes ago

lipkinlip

lipkinlip RT @usweekly: That moment. 😍 https://t.co/AYkyrM9jXa 1 hour ago

Canoe

Canoe Jenna Dewan and Steve Kazee are engaged.The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tues… https://t.co/dMjpaFMfCm 1 hour ago

yasmini25480014

yasmin iqbal RT @EW: Jenna Dewan is engaged to boyfriend Steve Kazee 5 months after announcing they are having a baby https://t.co/XQ6bLK40hf 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly 'likes being in charge' [Video]Jenna Dewan's daughter Everly 'likes being in charge'

Jenna Dewan has revealed her and Channing Tatum's six-year-old daughter Everly "loves being in charge" and has been a great "little helper" getting her unborn half-sibling's nursery decorated.

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:12Published

Jenna Dewan engaged [Video]Jenna Dewan engaged

The pregnant actress announced the happy news on her Instagram page on Tuesday, writing alongside a snap of her stunning ring: "A lifetime to love and grow with you... you have my heart."

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.