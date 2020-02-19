Mom in Colombia hilariously smacks her son for his 'cry wolf' prank

Global  

Running away from "danger," a man in Cúcuta, Colombia, gets smacked with a pan for making his mom believe he was in trouble on January 30.

"Help me, help me," the son screamed in Spanish.

"What's the problem?" the mom asked in Spanish.

"I feel... I feel... like drinking a beer," the son replied in Spanish.

The son then proceeds to drink his beer while his mom smacks him for scaring her.
