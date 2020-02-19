Award-Winning Songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez Chat About Disney's "Frozen 2"

Why was Elsa born with magical powers?

The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom.

Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey.

In “Frozen,” Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world.

In “Frozen 2,” she must hope they are enough.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the songwriters behind the music in the two movies, joined BUILD.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

