Florida Can't Bar Felons Who Served Their Time From Registering To Vote

Florida Can't Bar Felons Who Served Their Time From Registering To Vote

Florida Can't Bar Felons Who Served Their Time From Registering To Vote

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Tallahassee federal judge's preliminary injunction that the implementation of Amendment 4.
Court: Florida can’t bar felons from vote over fines, fees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida cannot bar felons who served their time from registering to vote...
