Florida Can't Bar Felons Who Served Their Time From Registering To Vote 6 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:31s - Published Florida Can't Bar Felons Who Served Their Time From Registering To Vote A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a Tallahassee federal judge's preliminary injunction that the implementation of Amendment 4.

