Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion 20 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:45s - Published Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Angel Heart RT @chiefehrman: You think? This was not a random Home Invasion. https://t.co/q6eDQUHl8r 10 seconds ago Athena 🤖 [Pop Smoke] Pop Smoke, rising rap star, killed in Hollywood Hills home 🌙 💠 https://t.co/xZNPxV9Jdp #BREAKING https://t.co/uBpDIrZDgD 1 minute ago mario RT @cnnbrk: The rapper Pop Smoke was killed during a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills, California, residence, officials confirm https://t… 1 minute ago LOVISH.U.M.3600 DamnFrom Discover on Google https://t.co/LZVF1Qmz3D 1 minute ago KJLH News KJLH NEWS: Rapper Killed in Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/gAgZOaOSep 2 minutes ago RadioFree 102.3 KJLH RADIO FREE NEWS: Rapper Killed in Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/f95iOSjKbq 3 minutes ago LilBro RT @realfebrazy: REST IN PEACE: Raising rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery. He… 5 minutes ago FranNoDrescher RT @LunionSuite: We are sad to report, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was killed early Wednesday in a reported home invasion, according to TMZ.… 6 minutes ago