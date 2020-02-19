Global  

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Rapper Pop Smoke Killed In Hollywood Hills Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, whose real name is Bashar Jackson, was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Rapper Pop Smoke Killed in Los Angeles Home Invasion, Record Label Says

A rising star in rap, he was known for hit songs like “Dior” and “Welcome to the Party.” The...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Billboard.com•cbs4.com•TMZ.com•Just Jared


Nicki Minaj Mourns the Death of Collaborator Pop Smoke

Nicki Minaj is mourning the loss of Pop Smoke. The 37-year-old Queen rapper took to social media on...
Just Jared - Published


AngelHe33778004

Angel Heart RT @chiefehrman: You think? This was not a random Home Invasion. https://t.co/q6eDQUHl8r 10 seconds ago

themindofathena

Athena 🤖 [Pop Smoke] Pop Smoke, rising rap star, killed in Hollywood Hills home 🌙 💠 https://t.co/xZNPxV9Jdp #BREAKING https://t.co/uBpDIrZDgD 1 minute ago

evo_85

mario RT @cnnbrk: The rapper Pop Smoke was killed during a home invasion at a Hollywood Hills, California, residence, officials confirm https://t… 1 minute ago

ULovish

LOVISH.U.M.3600 DamnFrom Discover on Google https://t.co/LZVF1Qmz3D 1 minute ago

KJLHNews

KJLH News KJLH NEWS: Rapper Killed in Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/gAgZOaOSep 2 minutes ago

RadioFreeKJLH

RadioFree 102.3 KJLH RADIO FREE NEWS: Rapper Killed in Hollywood Hills. https://t.co/f95iOSjKbq 3 minutes ago

Earth_bound1

LilBro RT @realfebrazy: REST IN PEACE: Raising rapper Pop Smoke has reportedly been shot and killed in a Hollywood Hills home invasion robbery. He… 5 minutes ago

TurnItUpFran

FranNoDrescher RT @LunionSuite: We are sad to report, Brooklyn rapper Pop Smoke was killed early Wednesday in a reported home invasion, according to TMZ.… 6 minutes ago


Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion [Video]Rapper 'Pop Smoke' Shot, Killed In Home Invasion

A rising rapper from Brooklyn was shot dead during a break-in at a home in California.

Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:52Published

Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen [Video]Rapper Pop Smoke is reportedly killed by masked gunmen

Los Angeles police captain Steve Lurie said police responded to an emergency call at a Hollywood Hills home shortly before five o&apos;clock in the morning on Thursday.

Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:20Published

