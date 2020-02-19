Methuen Mayor Demands Answers After National Grid Cuts Power Overnight 16 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:00s - Published Methuen Mayor Demands Answers After National Grid Cuts Power Overnight National Grid is being criticized by the Mayor of Methuen for failing to notify the city about a “planned outage” overnight that cut power to 300 residents for several hours. WBZ-TV's Beth Germano reports. 0

