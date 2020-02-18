Global  

Answering the Call

Austin Positive Action Coalition is an organization discouraging drug and alcohol use by youngsters.

The group is doing a phone survey campaign and needs your help.
Kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us from austin with the story.

On the scene answering the call-mpkg-1 answering the call-mpkg-3 look live: we have all encountered that unknown phone call and ignored it because we don't know who is on the other line.

The austin positive coalition known as apac is hoping you will answer the call from this saturday to next thursday.

They even have signage with information at the mower county government center.

I spoke with apac coordination to find out why they want you to answer their phone call.

Lowerthird2line:apac phone survey austin, mn apac is a local group that works with community partners to reduce alcohol, tobacco, and drug use among youth and promote healthy behavior.

As part of that effort, the organization has launched a positive messaging campaign.

You may have seen this signage at local liquor stores aimed at preventing underage drinking.

Bill spitzer say the survey will help apac's cause.

Answering the call-mpkg-7 "it's very important to know the data because a lot of kids are saying everybody is doing it and that what they will always tell their parents but what we find out in the data is most parents do have rules in their house.

Answering the call-mpkg-6 look live: the survey is expected to last about 10 minutes.

In austin maleeha kamal kimt news three.

Answering the call-tag-2 this marks the second year apac will do this type of survey.

The survey will take place between february 22nd and february 27th.

