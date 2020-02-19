Global  

Ivy Tech's Terre Haute campus honored in Indianapolis

Are unsure of the legitimacy of a caller.

Indiana is taking notice in ivy tech's terre haute campus.

That's through the "indiana career and technical education awards".

A ceremony was held in indianapolis on tuesday.

The campus racked up awards for excellence.

That includes outstanding "c-t-e program and partnership."

"jerika powell" was also honored with a "student award for excellence".

"it was very exciting and a great opportunity to have awards in all three categories that were submitted.

So it was just a great opportunity for the college and also recognition for terre haute."

Haute."

The awards are given by the "indiana department




