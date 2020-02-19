Itawamba community college's paralegal technology program gets top honors from "best colleges."

According to "best colleges' icc's paralegal technology program is among the stop 10 online paralegal degree programs in the country.

Students can take courses in wills and estates, family law, torts and real property.

The program prepares students for entry level positions as paralegals and legal assistants.

The ranking comes as icc's graduation rate stands at 47 percent, the highest it has ever been.

"excited to know our paralegal program is tying to students graduating and helping us achieve great graduation rates but more importantly, making a difference in the lives of people we serve."

According to best colleges, the bureau of labor statistics projects that employment for paralegsls and legal assistants will increase by twelve percent over the next decade.

