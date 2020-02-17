Global  

China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country

China Orders 3 Wall Street Journal Reporters To Leave The Country

China&apos;s Foreign Ministry says it&apos;s a punishment for an extremely critical op-ed about the country&apos;s handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
China revokes 3 Wall Street Journal reporters' credentials

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for...
SeattlePI.com

BEIJING (AP) — China on Wednesday said it has revoked the press credentials of three reporters for...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

teresedau1

Terese Dau “Real Sick Man of Asia” truth hurts hey #ChinaLies China has ordered three journalists, including one Australian,… https://t.co/CIVlLgShhv 2 hours ago

xhertx

XiXi Davey RT @newscomauHQ: China has ordered three journalists, including one Australian, to leave the country over a headline about the coronavirus… 3 hours ago

VIKBataille

Vik Bataille Coronavirus: Wall Street Journal reporters ordered to leave China over ‘racist’ headline - https://t.co/MrBBfqJjB0… https://t.co/IE4dxFdvR2 3 hours ago

IwanSchana

Iwan H Schana China has ordered three reporters for The Wall Street Journal, including one Australian, to leave the country over… https://t.co/ikNmdmoYZ3 3 hours ago

newscomauHQ

news.com.au China has ordered three journalists, including one Australian, to leave the country over a headline about the coron… https://t.co/Zw3MADJi9g 3 hours ago

zhongguowenhua1

zhongguowenhua RT @dorianmalovic: The world free press (like @WSJ @ReutersChina ) has now to apologize to #China #XiJinping for telling the truth on #coro… 6 hours ago

Whtapl

Dave Ravicher RT @SNAWorldNews: #China - Amid negative coverage of Covid-19 in the international media, Beijing orders three Wall Street Journal journali… 10 hours ago

SNAWorldNews

SNA World News #China - Amid negative coverage of Covid-19 in the international media, Beijing orders three Wall Street Journal jo… https://t.co/a1s5ZGTNut 11 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters [Video]China expels three Wall Street Journal reporters

China has revoked the press credentials of three journalists of the Wall Street Journal after the newspaper declined to apologize for a column with a headline calling China the &quot;real sick man..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:16Published

Trump Administration Mulls Limiting Huawei’s Access to U.S. Chip Tech [Video]Trump Administration Mulls Limiting Huawei’s Access to U.S. Chip Tech

In a move that appears to be targeting Huawei, the Trump administration is considering limiting China’s ability to use American chip-making technology, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 01:01Published

