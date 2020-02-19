Global  

George Zimmerman Suing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

Zimmerman, who fatally shot Trayvon Martin in 2012, has also sued Martin&apos;s family and others for alleged defamation and malicious prosecution.
George Zimmerman sues Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg for defamation, seeks $265 million

The suit claims Warren and Buttigieg defamed Zimmerman in tweets on Feb. 5 recognizing what would...
USATODAY.com - Published

George Zimmerman Seeks $265 Million In Defamation Lawsuit Against Elizabeth Warren, Pete Buttigieg

Acquitted in the fatal shooting of Trayvon Martin in 2012, George Zimmerman is seeking $265 million...
cbs4.com - Published


ceirraslays

Ceirra 🥀 RT @FredTJoseph: So I just found out that George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren over her tweets about Trayvon Martin while quote tweet… 5 seconds ago

realbrownbody

BrownBody 🤙🏾 RT @fox35orlando: JUST IN: George Zimmerman is reportedly suing Democratic presidential contenders Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren over… 9 seconds ago

fazedfools

kianna. RT @CyrusMMcQueen: George Zimmerman is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for delivering tributes to Trayvon Martin?! What in the ac… 34 seconds ago

BlueFlower1096

|×|💙BlueFlower1096🙃🤐|×| RT @ajplus: George Zimmerman, who killed Trayvon Martin — an unarmed Black teenager — is suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for comm… 1 minute ago

tmqj30

TiffQ RT @BenjaminPDixon: Zimmerman is suing Buttigieg and Warren over their Trayvon Martin tweets that referenced him as a white supremacist.… 2 minutes ago

MamaBearCarries

Nicki V. RT @LATiffani1: George Zimmerman is now suing Elizabeth Warren and Pete Buttigieg for $256M for defamation, branding him a “white supremaci… 2 minutes ago


Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate [Video]Political Fireworks Expected During Nevada Democratic Debate

Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren and Amy Klobuchar are returning to the stage and will this time be joined by Michael Bloomberg.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:57Published

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation [Video]George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation

George Zimmerman Sues Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren for Defamation Zimmerman's suit against the Democratic presidential candidates seeks $265 million in damages. His lawyer, Larry Klayman,..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:22Published

