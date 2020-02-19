Two Tupelo Lawyers to argue before the U.S. Supreme Court

Two well-known local attorneys plan to appear before the u.s. supreme court next week seeking six billion dollars from sudan.

W-t-v-a's wayne hereford reports they want that money to go to the victims of the u.s. embassy bombings in tanzania and kenya back in 19- 98.

Attorneys jamie franks and bill wheeler are long-time partners both as lawyers and as state lawmakers.

Wheeler once worked for the clinton administration as well.

Now the two democrats will join with the trump administration's u.s. solicitor general to punish the sudan for what it did in 1998.

"these people knew what they were doing they intentionally killed americans and attacked america.

Its really about bipartisan.

Everybody is an american."(bill wheeler) terrorists attacked the american embassies in both nairobi kenya and dar es salaam in tanzaniia.

The truck bomb attacks killed more than 200 americans .

"this was done with the support of iran, of sudan, .

I was in the clinton administration knew some of the people that were injured and killed .once i left the administration i went over with a backpack met people in nairobi kenya and signed up the first clients in 200- 2001."(bill wheeler) wheeler and his partner franks will go before the u.s. supreme court seeking six billion dollars in punitive damages from sudan.

"we are going to put americans as well as american nationals , people who were injured and worked for our embassies first."(jamie franks) it will be the first time for both attorneys to go before the u.s. supreme court.

'for an old country lawyer from mooreville ,it will be interesting."

Standup out... the u.s. supreme court will likely decide in june on the request for punitive damages .

In tupelo wayne hereford wtva nine news.

