Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses.

Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with less than a hundredth of a percentage point.

According to Politico, Buttigieg leads Sander by o.08 state delegate equivalents, 26.186 percent to 26.182 percent.

Buttigieg and Sanders’ campaign have 24 hours to request a recount and Sanders’ campaign will ask for one.

The Associated Press determined the race would remain uncalled until there is no possibility for another recount.