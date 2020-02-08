Global  

Buttigieg Leads Sanders In Iowa Recanvass

The Iowa Democratic Party announced their final results after a recanvass of targeted precincts from its caucuses.

Pete Buttigieg held a narrow state delegate equivalent lead over Bernie Sanders with less than a hundredth of a percentage point.

According to Politico, Buttigieg leads Sander by o.08 state delegate equivalents, 26.186 percent to 26.182 percent.

Buttigieg and Sanders’ campaign have 24 hours to request a recount and Sanders’ campaign will ask for one.

The Associated Press determined the race would remain uncalled until there is no possibility for another recount.
Partial recanvass of Iowa caucus leaves Buttigieg with even tighter lead over Sanders

Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign plans to ask for a partial recount of the Iowa caucus results,...
CBC.ca - Published


