Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Ben Affleck > Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New

Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR New

Video Credit: The Hollywood Reporter - Duration: 04:10s - Published < > Embed
Jennifer Lawrence Teaming Up With Adam McKay For Next Role, Ben Affleck Gets Candid About His 'The Batman' Exit & More | THR NewThese are the top stories in entertainment for Wednesday, February 19th.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ [Video]Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’

Ben Affleck Admits Alcoholism Caused Him to Leave ‘The Batman’ Affleck recently sat down with ‘The New York Times’ to talk about why he left his acting and directing role in ‘The Batman.’..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

Ben Affleck Opens Up About His 'The Batman' Exit in Revealing New Interview | THR News [Video]Ben Affleck Opens Up About His 'The Batman' Exit in Revealing New Interview | THR News

In a revealing new interview, Ben Affleck gets candid about his reasons for leaving 'The Baman.'

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:44Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.