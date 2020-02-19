Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go

The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 00:47s - Published < > Embed
The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go

The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go

The Call of the Wild movie clip - We Could Go There’s more out there.

Watch the new clip featured on The Ellen Show from #CalloftheWild, in theaters FRIDAY.

Adapted from the beloved literary classic, THE CALL OF THE WILD vividly brings to the screen the story of Buck, a big-hearted dog whose blissful domestic life is turned upside down when he is suddenly uprooted from his California home and transplanted to the exotic wilds of the Yukon during the Gold Rush of the 1890s.

As the newest rookie on a mail delivery dog sled team--and later its leader--Buck experiences the adventure of a lifetime, ultimately finding his true place in the world and becoming his own master.

As a live-action/animation hybrid, THE CALL OF THE WILD employs cutting edge visual effects and animation technology in order to render the animals in the film as fully photorealistic--and emotionally authentic--characters.

Directed by: Chris Sanders Based on the novel by Jack London Screenplay: Michael Green Produced by: Erwin Stoff Executive Producer: Diana Pokorny Co-Producer/Visual Effects Producer: Ryan Stafford Cast: Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Omar Sy, Karen Gillan, Bradley Whitford, Colin Woodell In Theaters February 21 2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jajabeom

🍓จาจาปุมปุม🍓 RT @20thcentury: There’s more out there. Watch the new clip featured on @TheEllenShow from #CalloftheWild, in theaters FRIDAY. Get tickets… 18 minutes ago

KIMUSHUN199839

🐻Shunsuke🧇Kimura🐶 RT @DisneyStudios: There’s more out there. Watch the new clip featured on @TheEllenShow from #CalloftheWild, in theaters FRIDAY. Get ticket… 26 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - 'Avalanche' Clip [Video]The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford - "Avalanche" Clip

Check out the official "Avalanche" clip from The Call of the Wild starring Harrison Ford, Dan Stevens, Karen Gillan, Omar Sy and Bradley Whitford! Release Date: February 21, 2020 The Call of the..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 03:10Published

The Call of the Wild film - Nature Clip - Harrison Ford [Video]The Call of the Wild film - Nature Clip - Harrison Ford

Answer your call and find solace in nature. Watch Harrison Ford talk about his relationship with the outdoors, as seen on National Geographic. #CalloftheWild is in theaters FRIDAY.

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:02Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.