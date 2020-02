Raleigh Woman's Purse Makes Fashion Statement at the Grammy`s

CURIOUSITY ... STARTED HERCURIOUSITY ... STARTED HERCOMPANY.COMPANY.COMPANY.SHE WAS AT A HOLIDAY PARTY, ANDSHE WAS AT A HOLIDAY PARTY, ANDSHE WAS AT A HOLIDAY PARTY, ANDNOTICED A PURSE.NOTICED A PURSE.NOTICED A PURSE.WHEN SHE FOUND SHE COULDN'T BUYNOTICED A PURSE.WHEN SHE FOUND SHE COULDN'T BUYONE LIKE IT ... MICHELLEWHEN SHE FOUND SHE COULDN'T BUYONE LIKE IT ... MICHELLEWHEN SHE FOUND SHE COULDN'T BUYONE LIKE IT ... MICHELLEDECIDEDONE LIKE IT ... MICHELLEDECIDEDTO CREATE HER OWN.ONE LIKE IT ... MICHELLEDECIDEDTO CREATE HER OWN.---DECIDEDTO CREATE HER OWN.---TO CREATE HER OWN.------MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER "ANDMICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER "ANDI GOT A PURSE AND I STARTEDI GOT A PURSE AND I STARTEDI GOT A PURSE AND I STARTEDMESSING WITH IT AND ADDINGMESSING WITH IT AND ADDINGMESSING WITH IT AND ADDINGSTONES HERE AND THERE, ANDSTONES HERE AND THERE, ANDSTONES HERE AND THERE, ANDTHAT'S REALLY HOW IT CAME ABOUT.THAT'S REALLY HOW IT CAME ABOUT.I JUST REALLY WANTED AI JUST REALLY WANTED AI JUST REALLY WANTED APURSE LIKE THAT AND THE ONLY WAYPURSE LIKE THAT AND THE ONLY WAYPURSE LIKE THAT AND THE ONLY WAYI COULD DO THAT IS IF I MADE ITPURSE LIKE THAT AND THE ONLY WAYI COULD DO THAT IS IF I MADE IT.I COULD DO THAT IS IF I MADE IT.I COULD DO THAT IS IF I MADE IT.SO I DID".SO I DID"SO I DID"SO I DID"------BRAD - THAT SPARKED HERBRAD - THAT SPARKED HERCREATIVE SIDE ... MORE PURSESCREATIVE SIDE ... MORE PURSESWOULD FOLLOW.CREATIVE SIDE ... MORE PURSESWOULD FOLLOW.INCLUDING ONE ..

SHE WANTED TO SEND TO SOMEONE SHE FOLLOWED ON SOCIAL MEDIA ... SINGER JOY VILLA .. MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER "IT WAS KIND OF LIKE, I SENT IT ..

AND THEN THE NEXT THING YOU KNOW, ITS ON THE GRAMMIES ..

I HAD NO IDEA SHE WOULD WEAR IT ..

I WAS REALLY HAPPY ABOUT THAT" BRAD - ISN'T THAT CRAZY? ...

THE PURSE SHE CREATED AT HER HOME IN NORTH RALEIGH ... ENDED UP ON THE RED CARPET AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS. MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER "I WAS ON TWITTER ... I WAS JUST BROWSING AROUND AND I SAW A PICTURE OF JOY HOLDING MY PURSE AND I WAS SHOCKED ..

COMPLETELY SHOCKED." MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER - "I HAD NO IDEA WHAT SHE WOULD BE WEARING AT THE GRAMMYS AND THIS JUST HAPPENED TO PERFECTLY GO WITH HER OUTFIT" BRAD - ALL OF A SUDDEN - WALKER'S BOLD FASHION STATEMENT WAS ATTRACTING MORE ATTENTION THAN SHE EVER EXPECTED. SHE GOT BUSY MAKING MORE .. HIGHLIGHTING HER OWN FEELINGS ABOUT POLITICS ..

AND FAITH. MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER - "I CAN'T LEAVE THIS OPPORTUNITY UNNOTICED OR WITHOUT ANY ACTION ..

BECAUSE AGAIN IT DOESN'T HAPPEN TO MANY PEOPLE" MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER - "THIS OPPORTUNITY COMES ONCE IN A LIFETIME AND I JUST SAID, YOU KNOW WHAT ..

I'M GOING TO RUN WITH IT" BRAD - SHE NAMED HER COMPANY PURPOSEFUL DESIGN. SOMETHING SHE FEELS STRONGLY ABOUT.

MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER - "WE ALL HAVE A PURPOSE ..

WE ARE PURPOSEFULLY DESIGNED - AND I THINK THAT COMES FROM MY RELIGIOUS BACKGROUND AS WELL, AND I JUST THINK EVERYONE HAS A CALLING - THEY NEED TO FIND IT AND MOVE FORWARD WITH PASSION.

SO THAT'S THE REASON I NAMED IT THAT WAY"

BRAD - HER CREATIONS ARE GETTING MORE LIKES AND REACTIONS ... SHE'S FIGURED OUT THAT IT'S TAPPING INTO A HOT MARKET. MICHELLE WALKER, DESIGNER "I THINK PEOPLE ARE JUST WANTING MORE ..

AND WANTING THINGS, NEW THINGS THAT PEOPLE HAVENT DONE BEFORE..

AND I THINK THERE'S AN APPEAL TO THAT" BRAD - IT SOUNDS LIKE A HOLLYWOOD FASHION FAIRYTALE. BUT THIS ONE STARTED HERE, WITH A PURSE THAT FOUND IT'S WAY FROM THE TRIANGLE ... ALL THE WAY TO THE RED CARPET AT THE GRAMMY AWARDS. NEILL PRICES START AROUND 70 DOLLARS