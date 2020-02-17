Global  

Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Pep Guardiola: It's not over

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola gives his first press conference since City were hit with a two-season European football ban by UEFA for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

He says the club will appeal the decision.

Guardiola says that he "fully supports the club" and that they will appeal the decision while continuing to do all they can do on the pitch.
