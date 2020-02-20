'To Kill A Mockingbird' Cast, Crew Preparing To Perform At Madison Square Garden 5 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:35s - Published 'To Kill A Mockingbird' Cast, Crew Preparing To Perform At Madison Square Garden Thousands of students will be part of history when "To Kill A Mockingbird" becomes the first Broadway play performed at Madison Square Garden next week; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports. 0

