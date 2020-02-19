Global  

Couple Charged With Running Brothel Out Of Massage Parlor

According to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, Yaoying Lin and Clifford Oxios, both 52, ran a business known as “Good Massage”, but advertised as Asia Massage, as an “active brothel.”
