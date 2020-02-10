Mark Zuckerberg Reportedly Had His Armpits Blow-Dried By His Communications Team

A book by Wired’s Steven Levy, “Facebook: The Inside Story,” has an interesting anecdote about Mark Zuckerberg.

The book says members of Facebook’s communications team blow-dried Zuckerberg’s armpits before big speeches.

According to Business Insider, Zuckerberg is known to sweat, once visibly doing so in an on-stage interview.

A Facebook spokesperson said they doubt the anecdote is true but said the communications team may have done it.