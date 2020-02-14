Sanders Talks About Compromising Medicare For All
Rep.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said what the worst thing could be with Sen.
Bernie Sanders in the White House.
She said the worst-case scenario would be a compromise on health care with a public option.
According to Politico, Sanders said his policy proposal has already been compromised.
He said the proposal has a four-year transition period bringing down the age required for Medicare eligibility.
He said eligibility would fall from the ranges 65 to 55 to 45 to 35 and then “cover everybody.”