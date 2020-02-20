Global  

Only works if we participate.

That is the thinking behind a school visit today by iowa's senior u-s senator.

As kimt news 3's alex jirgens reports, senator chuck grassley's visit got charles city students interested in the political process.xxx grassley-pkgll-1 grassley-pkgll-2 students here at charles city high school are getting a lesson in government today...as part of senator grassley's tour across the state of iowa.

Grassley-pkgll-3 students and faculty at charles city high school peppered iowa's senior senator with questions ranging from waste reduction - to the recently concluded impeachment proceedings on capitol hill.

Sophomore trimel christian enjoyed meeting the political icon.

Lowerthird2line:trimel christian sophomore, charles city high school "i feel like he's very strong about his opinion and i feel like he made a good connection with us students."

Grassley-pkgll-5 ella rogstad was one of many students taking part in the q and a.

Lowerthird2line:ella rogstad senior, charles city high school "i like the way he answered it.

He answered it very respectfully, didn't put down anyone's question."

Lowerthird2line:students meet with sen.

Grassley charles city, ia the senator has been on something of a statewide barnstorming tour meeting with constituents.

He particularly values the time with youngsters.

Lowerthird2line:sen.

Chuck grassley (r) iowa "they can have the very best teacher, the very best textbooks, the very best material, but interacting with people in government like i am i think is very valuable to them."

Lowerthird2line:students meet with sen.

Grassley charles city, ia ella believes democracy works best when lawmakers meet constituents.

"it was very nice to have him there and have our input in the government.

We could be like hey, this is a problem, and we could be like, there's a chance to get this fixed."

In charles city - alex jirgens - kimt news 3.

/ pf tz-vo-1 lowerthirdbanner:learning to




