Cruise lines taking extra precautions due to coronavirus

CAUSING CRUISE LINES TO CANCELUPCOMING TRIPS IN ASIA& ANDCONCERNS OF BEING QUARANTINEDON A SHIP ARE REAL& WPTVNEWSCHANNEL 5QUESADA TALKED WITH A TRAVELAGENT WHO IS SEEING ANINCREASED INTEREST IN U-SBASED CRUISES & AND WHAT YOUSHOULD KNOW IF YOUA TRIP&< CRUISE SHIPS KEEP DISHINGOUT DISCOUNTS THIS TRAVELSEASON 14:30:53 ITS THE BESTVALUE IF YOU CATCH IT RIGHT -YOU CAN GO FOR 100 DOLLARS ADAY BARRY RIDEL FROM NASHVILLESAYS HESOMEWHAT RETIRED FROM HISSAILING DAYS - HE PREFERS ROADTRIPS NOW& ESPECIALLY WITH THERECENT NEWS OF THE DIAMONDPRINCESS SHIP PASSENGERS WHOWERE QUARANTINED FOR 2 WEEKSDUE TO A CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK&14:31:33 I FEEL BAD FOR THEPEOPLE BECAUSE I MEAN YOU CANGO ON HEALTHY AND AND GET OFFDEAD OWNER OF PALM BEACHTRAVEL ANNIE DAVIS SAYS SHEHAVING TO REBOOK CLIENTS WHOSECRUISES IN ASIA WERECANCELLED& BUT SHESEEING A HUGE INTEREST INCRUISING.

12;38:21 WEA DEFINITE INCREASE IN TRAFFICFROM SOUTH FLORIDA TO ALASKA12:38:29 WEREQUEST FOR SMALLER SHIPS &THEY DONT SEE THE CORONAVIRUSSPREADING ON THESE SMALLERSHIPS STAND UP: CRUISE LINESARE NOT ALLOWING ANY GUESTS ORCREW MEMBERS ON BOARD IF THEYHAVE TRAVELED TO AND FROMCHINA 14 DAYS BEFORE THEIRDEPARTURE.

12:43:41 THEYADDING ADDITIONAL MEDICALSTAFF ON BOARD RTHEIR SHIPS -COMPLIMENTARY MEDICAL EXAMS ONTHEIR SHIPS AND THESE ARE ALLTHEIR SHIPS WORLDWIDE MICHELQUESADA WPTV NEWSCHANNEL 5.